One further Covid-related death for Hawke's Bay, 712 new Covid cases

Hawke's Bay has one further Covid-related death, with 712 new Covid cases today.

The region now has a total of six deaths.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed Hawke's Bay has 40 people in hospital.

Nationally there are 13,475 new community cases of Covid-19, a further 17 Covid-19 related deaths and 764 people in hospital, including 31 in intensive care.

The 17 deaths reported today included people who had died over the past seven days, including 15 people who had died in the past two days.

Reporting delays could be due to people dying with, rather than from Covid, and the virus not being discovered until after they had died.

The deaths reported today takes the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 355 and the seven day rolling average to 17.