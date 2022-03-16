One death and 1101 new Covid cases for Hawke's Bay

Rapid Antigen Tests are available in pharmacies and supermarkets around Hawke's Bay. Details about where can be found our health hb website. Photo / Chris Weissenborn

Hawke's Bay has one Covid-related death, 1101 new cases of Covid and 23 people in hospital.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced 19,566 new nationwide cases of Covid, 930 hospitalisations, with 23 in ICU and 10 Covid-related deaths.

The covid-related death toll is now 151.

The Ministry encouraged people to register their Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) test result- whether it was positive or negative.

It said it was the best way to give public health officials an overview of case numbers in particular areas of New Zealand, to help determine the best spread of public health resources.

It is also important if your condition worsens, and you require additional healthcare.

From last Friday (March 11), in addition to reporting the test results through 'My Covid Record', parents and caregivers were able to report test results of children under 12 and other family members by calling the My Covid Record team on 0800 222 478.

To date, more than 13,000 people have recorded RAT results in 'My Covid Record' on behalf of family members.