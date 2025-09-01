Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One dead after Central Hawke’s Bay crash on State Highway 50

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Quick Read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Jetstar fined for misleading customers and Pharmac extends access to meningitis vaccine.

Police on Monday afternoon had yet to reveal any further details about a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Central Hawke’s Bay on Sunday.

Police said the accident happened on State Highway 50 just north of Tikokino about 12.10pm on Sunday and the victim died at the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save