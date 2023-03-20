One-day cricket final in Napier to support cyclone recovery

Brad Schmulian, playing for Central Stags. He scored 93 in a first-wicket stand of 275 as Stags beat Northern by six wickets in January. Photo / Photosport

The national men’s one-day cricket Ford Trophy final will be played in Napier next Tuesday, doubling as a fundraiser for the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

The match, involving home side Central Stags and Canterbury, was originally scheduled to be played at a neutral venue in Queenstown, but had to be rescheduled after the cyclone intervened and resulted in the cancellation of the Stags’ travel plans.

New Zealand cricket announced at the weekend the game at McLean Park in Napier on March 28, starting at 11am, will have free entry at the gate, but collections will be done during the day for cash donations to the relief fund.

Central has not won the title since 2016, when it whacked 405-6 in 50 overs on the shorter boundaries of Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The green-and-golds then dismissed Canterbury for 256 to win by 159 runs.

But they were the top qualifier for the final for a second year in a row and, with numerous Hawke’s Bay players in the squad during the 2022-2023 season and a home advantage for the team, will be determined to make up for last year’s grand final loss to Auckland Aces.

The Stags, otherwise known as Central Districts, cover an area from Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki to Nelson-Marlborough, excluding Wellington.