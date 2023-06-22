A man has been arrested after police from Central Hawke’s Bay, Hawke’s Bay and the Armed Offenders Squad executed two search warrants at Waipukurau addresses this morning.

The warrants were in relation to the distribution of methamphetamine, and as a result a 33-year-old man, who is a member of the local Mongrel Mob chapter, has been arrested and will appear in the Hastings District Court next week charged with possession of methamphetamine and cannabis.

This follows on from warrants executed last week in Te Hauke where police seized meth with a street value of $100,000, as well as $10,000 in cash, and arrested and charged a 60-year-old patched Mongrel Mob member.

Sergeant Neil Baker, officer in charge, Central Hawke’s Bay Police, said, “We will continue to do all we can to disrupt and target this trade in Central Hawke’s Bay as we know the harm that is caused from the drug.”