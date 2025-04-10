“The traffic was dense at that time and she was going to be waiting a while,” said witness Christine McIntosh in her post which quickly attracted more than 100 comments, with references such as “knight in high-vis” and “hero”.

“Then (he) hops back in his truck and drives off,” she wrote. “I’d be proud to call him ‘Son’. It was lovely to see. A true gentleman.”

An Aucklander, Thompson says his interest in surfing and a new lifestyle turned a visit to Hawke’s Bay into a permanent stay several years ago.

He said he loves the recycling job he’s had for about a year and says it ticks all the boxes of his own ideals for a clean and green New Zealand environment.

He first learned of the public response to his hero-truckie chivalry when a friend called and asked: “Was that you?”

“Was that me what?” he replied, and bemused by the wider response he told Hawke’s Bay Today: “It’s crazy.”

Back at the yard in Hastings’ Omahu Industrial District before knocking off on Wednesday and looking to start before dawn the next morning, he saw himself as just a busy driver sticking to the job keeping the clients happy.

Doing the courtesy-thing expected of drivers where stops and starts in traffic are frequent is a part of the job, he said.

“At first I thought she was in a wheelchair,” said Thompson, who drives one of 32 trucks the company has in Hawke’s Bay. “But it’s a bit of a blur. At first I thought I might cop a bit of abuse (from impatient other motorists).”

The woman herself appeared bemused, and Thompson said: “She was reluctant to cross, as if to say you don’t have to do this for me.”

Waste Management operations manager Sandra Ainge was not surprised, saying: “Leon consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to delivering high-level service to our customers at WM.

“In his role on the recycling truck, working with a manual sorting tray, he performs physically demanding tasks day in and day out with dedication and resilience.

“Leon ... is well known for his positive attitude and ever-present smile, which uplifts both his team and the community.”

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.