Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

On hold forever: Should robots be allowed to make us jump through hoops on the phone?

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
What is your favourite colour? We are sorry. You have given an incorrect answer. Please press the hash key to return to the original menu. Photo / Unsplash

What is your favourite colour? We are sorry. You have given an incorrect answer. Please press the hash key to return to the original menu. Photo / Unsplash

Opinion:

Welcome to Wyn Drabble Ltd, which aims to illuminate your life and solve your problems with this week’s column.

Your readership is important, so to help us better serve your needs, please choose from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today