On fire: Napier bistro takes home three titles at Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards

Despite a difficult few months, the Hawke's Bay hospitality sector still found plenty of reason to celebrate at this year's Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards.
The big winner of the night was Napier bistro, Central Fire Station, which picked up three awards for outstanding restaurant and ambience and design, as well as the ultimate accolade of supreme establishment of the year.
Meanwhile, Havelock North's Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar took out people's choice and was named as locals favourite establishment.
Hot off the back of winning Best Vineyard in Australasia in the World's Best Vineyard awards, Craggy Range was named the winning outstanding winery restaurant and also took out best chef for Casey McDonald.
Zach Wilkins of Little Frimley Kitchen in Hastings was voted top barista, while Havelock North's Maina won the accolade of outstanding cafe.
Georgia on Tennyson in Napier took out outstanding coffee establishment.
Presented by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand with the support of lead sponsor Gilmours, the awards acknowledge the outstanding hospitality professionals and businesses, who are making a positive impact on the local cafe, dining and drinking scene.
Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said the region was home to some of the country's best restaurants, and "an abundance of fresh produce and world-class wineries, making it a mecca for diners".
"The Restaurant Association is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry, providing support to business owners and the future leaders of our industry.
"The awards give us an opportunity to promote the local hospitality community, bringing people together to recognise our achievements in what continue to be challenging times.
"It is more important than ever to connect and celebrate one another's success."
Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards Winners 2021
Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista
Zach Wilkins, Little Frimley Kitchen
The National Distillery Outstanding Bartender
Dave Morris, Funbuns
Coca-Cola Europacific Outstanding Front of House Team
Mister D Dining
Service Foods Outstanding Chef
Casey MacDonald, Craggy Range
EIT Emerging Chef
Gurjot Singh, Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
Menulog Outstanding Street Food/Takeout
Vinci's Pizza
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Coffee Establishment
Georgia on Tennyson
Bidfood Outstanding Cafe
Maina
Waitoa Beer Outstanding Bar
Common Room
Cocktail Collective Outstanding Cocktail Experience
Monica Loves
Trinity Hill Outstanding Wine & Beverage List
Matisse Wine Bar
OneMusic Ambience & Design
Central Fire Station Bistro
Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment
Puketapu Pub
Karma Drinks Outstanding Ethnic Cuisine
Asian Diner
dinefind Outstanding Winery Restaurant
Craggy Range
Napier City Council Outstanding Restaurant
Central Fire Station Bistro
Dish Catering Outstanding Sales Rep
Steve Olley, Paratua Wines
Toitoi Venues Outstanding Supplier
Brave Brewing Co.
Hawke's Bay Today People's Choice
Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
Gilmours Supreme Award
Central Fire Station Bistro