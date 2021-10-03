On fire: Napier bistro takes home three titles at Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards

The big winner of the Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards on Sunday was Napier bistro, Central Fire Station, who took out three categories. Photo / Ian Cooper

Despite a difficult few months, the Hawke's Bay hospitality sector still found plenty of reason to celebrate at this year's Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards.

The big winner of the night was Napier bistro, Central Fire Station, which picked up three awards for outstanding restaurant and ambience and design, as well as the ultimate accolade of supreme establishment of the year.

Meanwhile, Havelock North's Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar took out people's choice and was named as locals favourite establishment.

Hot off the back of winning Best Vineyard in Australasia in the World's Best Vineyard awards, Craggy Range was named the winning outstanding winery restaurant and also took out best chef for Casey McDonald.

Zach Wilkins of Little Frimley Kitchen in Hastings was voted top barista, while Havelock North's Maina won the accolade of outstanding cafe.

Georgia on Tennyson in Napier took out outstanding coffee establishment.

Presented by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand with the support of lead sponsor Gilmours, the awards acknowledge the outstanding hospitality professionals and businesses, who are making a positive impact on the local cafe, dining and drinking scene.

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said the region was home to some of the country's best restaurants, and "an abundance of fresh produce and world-class wineries, making it a mecca for diners".

"The Restaurant Association is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry, providing support to business owners and the future leaders of our industry.

"The awards give us an opportunity to promote the local hospitality community, bringing people together to recognise our achievements in what continue to be challenging times.

"It is more important than ever to connect and celebrate one another's success."

Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards Winners 2021

Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista

Zach Wilkins, Little Frimley Kitchen

The National Distillery Outstanding Bartender

Dave Morris, Funbuns

Coca-Cola Europacific Outstanding Front of House Team

Mister D Dining

Service Foods Outstanding Chef

Casey MacDonald, Craggy Range

EIT Emerging Chef

Gurjot Singh, Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Menulog Outstanding Street Food/Takeout

Vinci's Pizza

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Coffee Establishment

Georgia on Tennyson

Bidfood Outstanding Cafe

Maina

Waitoa Beer Outstanding Bar

Common Room

Cocktail Collective Outstanding Cocktail Experience

Monica Loves

Trinity Hill Outstanding Wine & Beverage List

Matisse Wine Bar

OneMusic Ambience & Design

Central Fire Station Bistro

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment

Puketapu Pub

Karma Drinks Outstanding Ethnic Cuisine

Asian Diner

dinefind Outstanding Winery Restaurant

Craggy Range

Napier City Council Outstanding Restaurant

Central Fire Station Bistro

Dish Catering Outstanding Sales Rep

Steve Olley, Paratua Wines

Toitoi Venues Outstanding Supplier

Brave Brewing Co.

Hawke's Bay Today People's Choice

Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Gilmours Supreme Award

Central Fire Station Bistro