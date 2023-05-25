The Old Church in Meeanee Rd is the venue of an upcoming gala dinner.

The Old Church in Meeanee Rd is the venue of an upcoming gala dinner.

When Cyclone Gabrielle roared into Hawke’s Bay, financial adviser Stewart Group’s staff found themselves split, some working from their Hastings-based office and the rest from their homes in Napier.

“After Cyclone Gabrielle hit it was at least a month before our entire team at Stewart Group were finally able to be back together. The roads were opened between Napier and Hastings, power was finally back up and running,” says Stewart Group director Rory O’Neill.

The management team and front of house, Germaine Meeuws, took a while to be able to open their doors after the cyclone and felt they wanted to do something to help. A decision was made to hold a gala dinner at the Old Church Restaurant, Meeanee, Napier, on Saturday, July 22, with 150 tickets now on sale for the fundraising event.

Rory says all ticket sales will initially cover the two-course meal, a drink upon arrival and associated event costs, with any surplus funds going directly to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund, including the funds raised from auctions.

“These funds will be used to alleviate hardships due to flooding, prolonged power outages and landslips.”

As well as a presentation on the night from CEO Nick Stewart, the formal sit-down dinner/black-tie event will be MCed by Property Brokers Napier agent Kevin Wagg, with both silent and live auctions conducted by Hawke’s Bay/Gisborne Property Brokers regional manager and autioneer, Joe Snee.

Stewart Group director Rory O’Neill (left) with CEO and financial adviser Nick Stewart.

DJ Shane from DJ4U will be entertaining guests in the Old Church, which Rory says is renowned for its elegant interior, impeccable grounds and historical ties to the region. Built in the 1850s, the Old Church has been part of the community for more than 150 years serving as a church, saddlery, restaurant and many other things.

“Now as a venue, it offers guests the ability to step back in time and dine under the grand chandelier while supporting their community for this wonderful event.”

Live auction packages on the night will include four travel packages — two to Queenstown and Wanaka, one to Ohakune/Ruapehu and one family trip to Auckland. There is also a Cape Kidnappers golf package, wine packages and dining accommodation packages all up for grabs.

The Details:

What: Formal Gala Night Flood Relief Fundraiser

When: Saturday, July 22, 6pm

Where: The Old Church Restaurant, Meeane Rd, Napier

Info: Tickets $85pp or $850 table of 10, covers a drink and dinner and access to a cash bar. RSVP to Germaine by Friday, July 14 germaine@stewartgroup.co.nz. Formal attire.



