Oil spill in Napier's Ahuriri Estuary

Boom protection in place in the estuary after the discovery of the oil spill today. Photo / HBRC

Regional and city council staff are dealing with an oil spill into Te Whanganui-a-Orotū (the Ahuriri Estuary).

The spill was discovered earlier today and had come via the Old Tūtaekurī Riverbed at the Westshore Tidal Gates, according to a Napier City Council statement.

Working in collaboration with Hawke's Bay Regional Council, seven officers from both councils had tracked the discharge through underground piped networks and found the source at an industrial site.

Installation of oil-sorbent booms and vacuuming of the oil from the waterway had been completed and the discharge stopped at the source, but up to a kilometre of pipe will require flushing and vacuuming of its contents.

Staff from the city and Hawke's Bay Regional councils were working together to reduce the environmental impact.

NCC staff said it was "a developing situation" and a thorough investigation was under way, and occupiers of the subject site were co-operating with investigations.

Last month staff worked for several days carrying out protection work after a series of oil spills in the inner harbour, closer to the West Quay and Iron Pot moorings. They also spent several days trying to establish the source, but the regional council staff say none has been identified.

The work again included the use of absorbent booms, and it was estimated about 60 litres had entered the waterways at the time.

