The cause of the small fire at Off The Track restaurant's recently opened site is understood to be the same as that of the fire which destroyed the restaurant last year.

Just over a year after a fire destroyed its old site, Off The Track restaurant in Havelock North has had another fire at its new location weeks after reopening.

Firefighters responded with three trucks to reports of a fire at a commercial premises in Havelock North about 7.15pm on Monday.

They were on the scene for between 45 minutes to an hour.

Owners Chris Whyte and Fiona Le confirmed through social media no one was hurt, there was no major damage and the restaurant would be open as usual on Tuesday.

“Although nerve-racking, we are so happy that we had moved our laundry drying area outside and the situation was dealt with safely and as quickly as could be,” the post read.