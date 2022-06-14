Dog walkers have been asked to keep dogs on a leash after reports that off-leash dogs have been worrying Te Mata Parks grazing sheep. Photo / Warren Buckland

Te Mata Park's manager has received reports from witnesses who have seen dogs worrying sheep in the park.

Park manager Emma Buttle said, "Unfortunately, this does happen from time to time when we have sheep grazing in the park.

"These reports are concerning as even small dogs can chase sheep over cliff edges."

Buttle says most Te Mata dog walkers are responsible and cautious when sheep are in the park, usually complying with the rules and keeping their dogs on a leash if they are likely to chase sheep.

Dogs chasing sheep is concerning the Te Mata Park manager as in the past sheep have been chased off the surrounding cliffs. Photo / Warren Buckland

"However, we do get the odd one that sadly causes harm to the sheep," Buttle said.

She said it often comes as a surprise and shock to the dog owner.

"It is important the dog walkers are always on high alert and be aware of their dog's behaviour," Buttle said.

The Napier City Council is proposing a change to its Dog Control Policy and Bylaw, adding more areas where dogs will be required to be on a leash. While Te Mata Park has not yet said they will make leashes compulsory, park management has asked dog owners to use a leash if there is a chance their dog might chase sheep.

Te Mata Park grazes sheep as an effective and efficient strategy to manage grass and weeds and reduce fire risk.

"It is critical to keeping the park tidy, weed-free and safe.

"If you are unsure about walking your dog around the livestock, you can follow Te Mata Park on Facebook to stay up to date on whether sheep are in the park or not," Buttle said.

There is also signage in and around the park that users are asked to follow.

To keep the grazing livestock and dogs safe it is recommended that dogs be walked on a leash if there is even the slightest chance they may chase the sheep. Photo / Warren Buckland

If members of the public witness dogs chasing sheep, please notify Te Mata Park management via the Facebook page or email info@tematapark.co.nz.