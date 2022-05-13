Children from BestStart Mahora exploring Cornwall Park's new attraction. From left, Kennedy Wilson, Taralina Ghotra, Amalia Wright, Ben Carter, Te Ahu Douglas and Corran Godtschalk. Photo / Supplied

Children from BestStart Mahora exploring Cornwall Park's new attraction. From left, Kennedy Wilson, Taralina Ghotra, Amalia Wright, Ben Carter, Te Ahu Douglas and Corran Godtschalk. Photo / Supplied

A whole new world has opened up at Cornwall Park's native garden area with the completion of a new art installation.

Those visiting the Hastings park will discover the new addition in the area between Osmanthus Garden and the playground, under the tree canopy: a collection of mixed-media sculptures.

The ocean-themed installations show layers, similar to the way geological strata show rock or sediment layers from different age periods and depths.

In the layers of the sculptures there are bone-like forms of sea creatures, one being turtle fossils.

The park's latest transformation idea was submitted during the Cornwall Park Reserve Management Plan review in 2019.

EIT IDEAschool tutor and artist Linda Bruce submitted a request to include an exploratory, discovery and adventure area focused on bringing together Heretaunga's history, arts, culture, ecology and landscape.

She teamed up with fellow Hawke's Bay artist Susan Mabin to form the business Kotuku Play Partnership and the pair have finally finished their collaboration, for the Hastings community to enjoy.

They have created an installation that "brings to mind an ancient and imagined fossil landscape designed to generate wonder, curiosity and playfulness".

While the artists have done most of the work, over the past few months they were assisted by EIT art students, who have incorporated the experience into their learning.

Bruce said the work is a contemporary take on remnants of what the Heretaunga environment could have been like before humans arrived, combined with the detritus of the contemporary age.

"This installation connects the beauty of the native trees, plants and birds with curious fun stuff to explore and ready for play," she said.

Hastings district councillor Eileen Lawson said the revamped area is an exciting addition to Cornwall Park.

"Next time you are at the park, make sure you go and take a look, and explore through an artistic lens what pre-human Heretaunga may have looked and felt like," Lawson said.

"It's especially appealing to children, with lots of small detailed elements, both old and more modern and familiar, tucked away amongst the native plants and trees."

The artists created an installation with sensory play in mind - the new sculptures are a tactile space with lots to discover and touch.

Lawson said the new space is "fun for everyone".