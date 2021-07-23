Occupants of a two car crash walk away without injury

Scene of the crash. Photo / Rachel Wise

Occupants of two cars which collided on a 100km road in Central Hawke's Bay have walked away without injury.

Police, rescue helicopter, fire and emergency services were all in attendance at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Pourerere Road, between Ireland and Walker Rd at 12.30pm.

Police officer in charge Sergeant Neil Baker said a vehicle travelling East on Tamumu Road appeared to have crossed the centre line, colliding with a west-bound vehicle.

Both cars ended up off the road and the occupants were able to walk away from the crash without injury, "which was very lucky given that this was a 100kmh piece of road. "

"The rescue helicopter was out already on a job and was diverted to the Waipawa crash scene due to the nature and location of the crash, but it was not needed."

Tamumu Rd open, after being closed for 40 minutes with detours in place at Ireland Rd.

Baker said Thursday's crash on State Highway 2 near Otane at 3.50pm appeared to have speed as a factor and both crashes showed the consequences of a moment's inattention.

He urged driver caution as families head back from school holidays this weekend.