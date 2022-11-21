The Dannevirke News office will be closing at the end of January. Photo / NZME

The Dannevirke News office will be closing at the end of January. Photo / NZME

NZME’s Dannevirke office is closing at the end of January, but the Dannevirke News page in Hawke’s Bay Today will continue as normal, with our local reporting presence in the town unchanged.

Our reporter, Leanne Warr, will continue to be based in Dannevirke, filing stories five days a week after the office closes on January 31.

Over 100 years of history is contained within these volumes, and they need a new home. Photo / NZME

While the move means there will be no change in the way Warr works, other than it offering her more flexibility, the closure of the office means NZME is looking for a new home for its Dannevirke archives.

Roughly 100 years or more of Dannevirke News editions are stored in the office, and sadly, the Gallery of History is unable to accommodate them.

Building owner Chris Southgate is keen to ensure the archives stay in Dannevirke.

“It’s too valuable a resource to leave Dannevirke,” he said, adding that there would be a lot of people also keen to see them stay in the town.

The NZME editorial team would like to hear from anyone who would be willing to store the substantial archives so that anyone who wants to use them for research can still access them. Email: editor@hbtoday.co.nz.

For Dannevirke stories, you can contact Leanne at: leanne.warr@nzme.co.nz.