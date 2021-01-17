NZ Stockcar Championships roar through Meeanee

A capacity crowd of about 4000 was treated to two nights of elite national stockcar action at the Meeanee Speedway. Photo / Ben Le Prou - LePro Photography

Hawke's Bay hosted the biggest event in Speedway New Zealand history last Friday and Saturday nights, with 212 cars competing in the 2021 Hawke's Bay Doors NZ Stockcar Championships at Meeanee Speedway.

Kihikihi club member Ben Ellis was crowned national champion after qualifying on Friday and finals on Saturday, with Sheldon Arapere and Gary Lonergan finishing in second and third with a runoff deciding the minor placings.

Hawke's Bay's Brett Loveridge pushed them all the way, leading in both competition points and on the track in the final heat before being taken out by Stratford's William Hughes with a few laps remaining.

There were two other Hawke's Bay drivers to make the cut of 30 cars for the finals; Kairyn O'Brien and Joshua Trott.

Dave Houston Jnr (74GM) duels with Karlin Painter-Dudley (267S). Photo / Ben Le Prou - LePro Photography

Roydon Winstanley (82P), leads a pack including Tony Oliver (38GM), Aaron Powell (53R), Byron Rowlands (97P) and Keegan Orr (735R). Photo / Ben Le Prou - LePro Photography

Kurt Browning (417GM) and Bradley Philpott (24H) go head-to-head. Photo / Ben Le Prou - LePro Photography