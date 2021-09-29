NZ Maori Rugby Under 18 Mareikura Cap for Kaea Boyd

Kaea Boyd ready to play rugby in the big time, in her Manawatu training kit and where it all began on Aotea Rugby's ground with Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua in the background.

By Dave Murdoch

Kaea Boyd of Dannevirke is following her dream and ambition to make it into the big time in rugby, having just been named in the New Zealand Maori Under 18 Maraikura Team to play two tournament games in October.

Always keen on rugby, Kaea started playing for Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua as a youngster and graduated into the combined Dannevirke High School Girls team where her vigorous play as a prop and hooker drew the attention of Manawatu selectors who chose her for the Manawatu Under 18 representative side in 2018 and 2019 when she was still only 14 and 15 years old.

Recognising she needed to go further, parents Lucretia Mason and Richard Boyd decided to send their daughter to Manukura School in Palmerston North in 2020 where she gained coaching from three Black Ferns - Rhianna Ferris, Kristina Sue and Janna Vaughan - who, Kaea says, taught her a lot.

Kaea thinks being the only girl in the family with three big brothers all of them keen on sport has been very good to toughen her up and playing league with Dannevirke Tigers has also honed her skills and mobility.

Manukura won the Manawatu Secondary Schools rugby competition in 2021 and Kaea was again in the Manawatu Under 18 Girls Rugby team in 2021 after a break due to Covid in 2020. She has travelled all around New Zealand playing in tournaments with Manawatu. On Saturday she represented Manawatu against a very tough Harlequins team in Mangakino.

Recently Kaea was invited to attend two training camps – one in Palmerston North followed by the National Training Camp in Rotorua. There were 200 players trialling for the NZ Mareikura team and following participation in the trial match Kaea was selected as a hooker/prop.

The tournament is between October 10-17 and unfortunately due to Covid does not contain any overseas touring teams but two games will be played at Rotorua and Hamilton on October 13 and 16 respectively.

Kaea has completed her Level 3 NCEA at Manukura School and hopes to go to Massey University next year to study either law, business or teaching. She is looking for a women's team to join and has been approached.

Parents Lucresha and Richard have made huge sacrifices to help Kaea follow her dream. Although she travels from Dannevirke in a school minivan every week day, they have had to collect her after practices and take her to games in Manawatu on weekends and to tournaments.

They appreciate all the whanau, friends, teachers, coaches and businesses for supporting financially and with other ways like attending games and encouraging Kaea.

Kaea wants to be a Black Fern. She was inspired by the Sevens team winning gold at the Olympics and has two idols - Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde.

Kia Kaha!