The NZ Highwaymen are coming to town (from left) Eddie Low, Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett and Brendan Dugan.

The NZ Highwayman, a legendary group of Kiwi country talent, proudly announces a nationwide tour.

Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett, Eddie Low and Brendan Dugan are the NZ Highwaymen and between them have recorded more than 100 albums, many of which went gold and platinum. The upcoming show has been described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to see four of New Zealand’s most beloved country artists performing together ‘live’ on the same stage.

The legends of Kiwi country music will tour through May and June, coming to the Municipal Theatre on May 31.

Get ready to be transported back in time as the Highwaymen belt out their biggest hits, putting their own unique spin on classics from country icons such as Johnny Cash, George Jones and Kenny Rogers.

Although the NZ Highwaymen are known individually in their own right and have toured the country many times in various groups, this is the first and likely the last time that all four artists will hit the road together in one show.

NZ Highwaymen, Napier Municipal Theatre, Wednesday, May 31, 8pm. For ticketing information visit www.nzhighwaymen.com.



