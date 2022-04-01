Northern Hawke's Bay flood recovery planning starts

Some of the devastation in the Wairoa District in the last fortnight. Photo / Supplied

Northern Hawke's Bay farmers hit by the worst storm in their area in more than 30 years are being reassured longer-term help is on the way as councils start planning a recovery in the area.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said in a statement late on Friday his council, Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Gisborne District Council and other agencies are working "closely" to ensure a co-ordinated approach to recovery.

An initial multi-agency meeting, with representatives from the councils, Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, Rural Support Trust and Ministry for Primary Industries was held on Wednesday, and a local Recovery Manager has been appointed. The manager will lead a team helping the district recover and rebuild from the storm, which has wrecked roads and tracks, and washed away hillsides and fences amid rainfall peaking in places at over 1200mm in the last month – mostly in the last fortnight.

The plan will include investigating longer-term flood recovery priorities and measures to increase the resilience of Wairoa against future flood events, Little said.

There were immediate obstacles to understanding the extent of recovery needs because many roads were still impassable, he said, adding that continuing bad weather had prevented aerial and satellite photography, but work was still under way behind the scenes.

Even late on Friday, the start of a new month, the skies were grey with forecasts for some further rain, but Little told Hawke's Bay Today: "If it stays like this we'll be all right. We wouldn't want any more.



"I want to reassure all those in our rural community, from farmers to our other residents who live rurally outside of the Wairoa township, that we recognise the impacts have been huge for you," he said. "We are taking this situation seriously and you haven't been forgotten."

He said the meeting on Wednesday was "a good opportunity to understand what we're all doing, how we're going to work together, and how we're going to gather and share the information, resources, and tools we need to manage recovery efforts in an effective way.

"This has been a significant event for our district, and for our neighbours in Tairāwhiti, so it's vital that councils and agencies are joined up in the rural recovery area," he said.

While some Wairoa farmers had questioned why a local state of emergency hadn't been declared, Little said there were conversations between the council, civil defence and emergency services throughout the weather event and their recommendations were that additional emergency powers were not needed to manage any impacts on public safety.

A state of emergency does not unlock additional funding to manage or recover from an event, he said, adding: "Make no mistake, this was a significant event with some serious impacts, but the reality is the level for a declaration wasn't reached as we didn't require additional emergency powers."

For example, services hadn't had to evacuate people from their homes, although there were those who self-evacuated.

"This is still an ongoing response and quantifying the needs and the recovery process will be long-term," he said. "We're a resilient and supportive community and we will get through this as we move forward into the next phase."

Where to get help and support

Ministry of Social Development NZ Civil Defence payment

If you and your family are affected by an emergency event, you may be able to get a Civil Defence Payment. This is available for people affected by flooding in the Wairoa and Gisborne Districts. You don't have to be on a benefit to qualify for a Civil Defence payment.

For further information, call the Work and Income general hotline 0800 559 009. Or visit the Civil Defence Payment page at www.workandincome.govt.nz

Where to turn for wellbeing assistance or support

If you need support or advice, or have feelings of anxiety, stress or anger, or you just need to talk with someone, you can text or phone 1737 for free to speak to a trained counsellor. · For local roading closure information please visit www.wairoadc.govt.nz/roading and the NZTA's website for State Highway closures https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/hawkes-bay/.

• To report slips or damage phone the Wairoa District Council on 06 838 7309