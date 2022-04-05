Jacob Coker is slowly completing items on his bucket list. Photo / Leanne Warr

It will be a bittersweet trip for the Coker family as they head off to take in the sights of the North Island.

Energy company Z has come on board to help the family fulfil Jacob's dream of getting to the top of the North Island and back.

Jacob was 12 in September 2016 when he was first diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Radiation treatment and then surgery followed and he went into remission.

However, in 2019, the cancer came back and this time, he was told it was terminal.

He was given three to five years.

Since then, he has done his best to cram in a lifetime's worth of memories, including a trip to the South Island with his family, despite Covid.

The family will be driving up towards Cable Bay before returning to Dannevirke via Whitianga.