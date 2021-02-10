Norsewood's Viking Festival attracts huge crowds

The Grand Parade at 10am was led by King Franush Bloodaxe.

Pic 2: BTG150221VF2 Caption: These horn blowers Sven'O, Jamie Vevang and Lakelunn managed a harmony of sound.

Pic 3: BTG150221VF3 Caption: Colin astride Nils a Norwegian Fiord Horse with distinctive black and white striped mane.

Pic 4: BTG150221VF4 Caption: Just as well the watermelon was not a head – split with an axe by one of the Chevallier horsewomen at pace.

Pic 5: BTG150221VF5 Caption: Armoured warriors do battle.

Pic 6: BTG150221VF5 Caption: The traditional Norwegian camp. The men were sewing leather and sharpening pike points.

Pic 7: BTG150221VF7 Caption: The children took on the Viking wall and prevailed – eventually.

Pic 8: BTG150221VF8 Caption: A traditional foot driven lathe and awl operated by Richard Lees and Rosamund Goodlife.

Pic 9: BTG150221VF9 Caption: Axe throwing proved to be a lost art for visitors.

Pic 10: BTG150221VF10 Caption: Always pays to be on your guard.

By Dave Murdoch

Norsewood's Matthews Park was the magnet for thousands of visitors over the weekend of February 6-7 as the second year of the Viking Festival was held, bigger and better than the first which was also enjoyed.

It was the work of Eva and Bjorn Renbjor and their team and over two days they attracted close to 6000 through the gate, to see the Viking encampment of at least 65 traditional Norwegian tents and the 120 re-enactors dressed in everything from chain armour to the traditional linen and leather clothing with lots of animal furs and ornamentation.

The day started with a parade of its residents around the park at 10am followed by time for visitors to wander around the encampment to see the traditional tents and skills demonstrated of sewing, carving, woodturning and knitting.

Denise Clifton of Eketahuna's Chevalliers demonstrated their amazing horse-riding skills used largely in combat including poking lances through rings on posts and slicing cabbages and watermelons with swords. They come from all over New Zealand to events like this and demonstrated the true meaning of horsemanship.

From 11am the traditional Norwegian skills of axe, knife and javelin throwing together with archery were demonstrated and taught to anyone who wanted to learn.

Highlight of both days were the battles between armoured warriors Vikings and their Medieval enemies, combat between two opponents usually lasting only a few minutes due to the weight of armour (15kgs), swords and most importantly the shields.

These shields were vital as seen in the event when warriors lined up in an impenetrable wall to repel an attack – in this case by a horde of screaming children.

There was plenty else to occupy the day as ancient story-telling, Morris dancing, the Pixie Chicks, a movie about the Viking Life-style and the true story of Ragnar Lothbrock, musical combo Ceoul Manawatu and over 40 stalls selling crafts to peruse and buy from complimented the traditional and modern food stalls.

Stall-holders selling everything from clothing to ornaments, shell jewellery to wooden items, dressed animal skulls, drinking horns and military equipment. Dave Stevens of Wicked Weapons sold 60 axes on Saturday alone.

The Norwegian Fiord Horses brought all the way from Christchurch by breeder Gabrielle Mathiesen and Steve Crutchley were much admired for their distinctive black and white mane trained to stand up to look fierce. While low in stature they are very strong and can match a draught horse for power.

Eva Renbjor said she was thrilled with the weekend. She said everything was designed to create as authentic an experience as possible and "it was all about atmosphere".

Certainly the participants loved the venue, the organisation, the weather and the atmosphere which made the whole experience worthwhile and definitely to be repeated.