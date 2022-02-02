Demonstrating crafts at a Viking Festival in Norsewood. Photo / Supplied

Concerns about visitor safety and rules under the red light status have seen yet another event being put off.

The Norsewood Viking Festival was to have been held this weekend, but organiser Eva Renbjor had to make the decision to postpone it.

"I had to think about the safety of the people."

She felt it would not be possible to hold the festival under the current rules around Covid and posted a message advising of the decision on social media.

The Viking Festival was a popular event attracting thousands of visitors with stalls and demonstrations.

However, Renbjor said that meant too much of a risk with too many people gathering in the one spot.

"I'm disappointed. Everything was ready to go."

Those who were going to have stalls or bring their Viking knowledge to the festival were also disappointed, she said.

"Everyone had been looking forward to it."

Renbjor said most people had been positive and understanding of the decision.

She said she was still keen to run the festival when the status changed back to amber and hoped it would not be too long.

Others were sad but understood the situation.

Ella Domper, president of the Pioneer Museum committee in Norsewood, said the village would miss out on visitors, but the postponement was something that had to be done.

"We all need to stay safe and stick to the rules," she said.

The festival was one of many events in the region to be cancelled or postponed.

The Dannevirke A&P show, which also was to have been this weekend, has been cancelled.