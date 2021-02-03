Norsewood prepares for Viking invasion at festival

Norsewood's Viking Festival organiser Eva Renbjor. Photo / Sue Emeny

The fjord horses have arrived, the stalls are fully booked and Matthews Park is looking perfect as Norsewood prepares to host its second Viking Festival this weekend.

Organiser Eva Renbjor said a great deal of work has been carried out at the park since the inaugural festival last year.

New fences have been built to increase safety of visitors to the axe and spear throwing and archery areas, a new water tank has been installed by Tararua District Council and a huge wooden table has been built in the food area.

A huge wooden table is just one of the improvements made to Norsewood's Matthews Park in preparation for this weekend's Viking Festival.

Volunteers have also created a new paddock for the fjord horses that began arriving in Norsewood from Tuesday, travelling from the South Island.

"We've fenced off the shooting ranges by putting up a 1.5m fence to make it safer and have repaired all the other fences. We've also cleaned up under the trees so the park is looking tidy and well cared for."

The festival attracts hundreds of participants including Viking and medieval warriors, dancers, musicians, craftspeople and stallholders, and last year attracted about 2000 visitors each day.

On both days the festival begins with a parade around the park starting at 10am. On Saturday this will be followed by dancing around the maypole and then a battle between Viking and medieval warriors.

In the afternoon Denyse Clifton, from Eketahuna, and her warriors will give demonstrations on horseback of skills at arms, mounted archery and horse-to-horse and horse-to-foot combat.

Saturday's activities will conclude at 4pm.

Sunday's events follow a similar programme and will finish at 3pm.

A video on the Viking lifestyle and the true story of Ragnar Lothbrok, a legendary Viking hero, will be shown in the hall throughout both days.

Renbjor said a Viking village will be created with about 40 tents being erected in which visitors will camp out during the festival and will demonstrate traditional crafts.

A further campsite will be available opposite the park.

There will be about eight food stalls including two specialising in Scandinavian food.

Entry to the festival is $5 with children under sword height free.

Money raised will go toward further improvements at Matthews Park.