The Norsewood Golf Club table was groaning with food. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Norsewood Lions club treated a number of elderly Norsewood residents to Christmas lunch.

The Norsewood Lions team catered and cared for 32 guests. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The lunch, held at the Norsewood Golf Course last month, included a two-course meal, cold drinks to start and hot drinks to finish, as well as opportunities to gain a present to take home.

Jean Pask has some Christmas Cake made by John Ellison. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Club members cooked the meal themselves and did the clean-up as well.

Jean Severenson was delighted with her lucky draw – unique table coasters. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nessie Harper won a big raffle – more scratchies than she can open. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The atmosphere was very festive and Lions enjoyed the experience as much as their guests.

