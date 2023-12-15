Norsewood Lions club treated a number of elderly Norsewood residents to Christmas lunch.
The lunch, held at the Norsewood Golf Course last month, included a two-course meal, cold drinks to start and hot drinks to finish, as well as opportunities to gain a present to take home.
Club members cooked the meal themselves and did the clean-up as well.
The atmosphere was very festive and Lions enjoyed the experience as much as their guests.
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.