Norsewood history showcased to support school’s 150th celebrations

Heather Cheer hosted visitors through the museum during the weekend's festivities and did some spinning in her spare time. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Norsewood opened up to the public to showcase elements of its history, guiding visitors looking to explore remnants of its early days.

While the village celebrated 150 years of settlement last year, it was decided to support the school, which celebrated its own 150th on Labour weekend.

Visitors came along to look through the heritage buildings including the Cottage Museum, stables, jail and other remnants of the early days.

Jane Brenkley, a known New Zealand artist who lived in Norsewood from 1882 to 1975, was featured in an exhibition in the War Memorial Hall.

Jane Brenkley's granddaughters Annette and Kay showed the public their family's heirlooms. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Two of her granddaughters, Annette and Kay, rounded up from the family more than 30 examples of Jane’s art ranging from carved tables and glory boxes, to stunning paintings of flowers, portraits and landscapes.

Annette opens Jane's glory box to show the exquisite carving inside. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Jane captured in paint the lives of people as the landscape and village changed, and was recognised particularly for using Maori imagery.

Her amazing carvings came from local slabs of native wood and were all created with a penknife.

There was keen interest in the local hall as visitors stood in awe viewing her beautiful works.

Across the road in the Red Barn, local antique authority Barbara Ferguson hosted a mini Antiques Road Show.

Phil Grant with the Natural Clothing history exhibit in the marquee. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Inside a huge marquee placed on the school tennis court was used on Saturday to host memorabilia from the past, sponsored by Phil Grant, owner of NZ Natural Clothing who also supplied an exhibition of early clothing featuring the Norsewear brand, plus other photos of the town and school over the years.

Look who was wandering Odin St just outside the Antiques Road Show - John Ellison, sister Lois, retired Norwegian Consul Graeme Mitchell and wife Judi. Photo / Dave Murdoch

This team of Clydesdales took passengers from the Norsewood Country Festival in Mathews Park into town to see the displays on Odin Street and back. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was also used by the Tararua District Council to gain people’s opinions on Tararua’s latest Long Term Plan.

Selected classrooms were also open in the school to show the work of children in the past and modern era.





