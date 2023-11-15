Heather Cheer (right) was a double winner - for Best Hybrid T Rose and Best Rhododendron - with Ella Domper holding the trophies.

Heather Cheer (right) was a double winner - for Best Hybrid T Rose and Best Rhododendron - with Ella Domper holding the trophies.

The 14th Norsewood Flower Show took place this month with a record number of entries.

Show organiser Heather Cheer said the warm, sunny weather had encouraged people to enter blooms and come out to view what was on display, but the previous week was also devoid of the wind and rain which have made previous shows a challenge for gardeners.

A stunning display of rhododendrons made it tough for the judges.

Entries were a recent record – well over 300 – and Heather said she was delighted to see some new entries from first-time participants.

A startling display of azaleas.

Rhododendrons were the dominant flower, this being their peak flowering time along with azaleas and irises, plus a surprising number of roses for so early in their season.

There was also a huge range of other flowers; peonies, granny bonnets, alstromeria, fuschias, viburnum and even clematis which was a new category this year.

Champion Bloom went to Heather Kitson for her cerise peony bloom, closely challenged by organiser Heather Cheer who had champion rhododendron (Eric’s Triumph) and champion hybrid T rose (Dublin Bay).

Norsewood and Districts School children participated, creating aqua jars, pine-cone animals, mosaic saucers and floral arrangements. Newcomer Simone Dalasso from Argentina won Best Junior Entry for his decorated pinecone.

Margaret Streater had the most entries: 50.

Heather Cheer said she was grateful to the chief sponsor, Dannevirke Mitre 10, which sponsored the winner’s prize – a rose called “Feeling Better”. Norsewood Promotions and Norsewood Lions for their support, the school for providing the venue and junior entries, Dannevirke businesses for sponsoring the raffle prize and all the volunteers who helped on the day.

Joe Drysdale (7) with his aqua jar which won best junior floral entry.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.