Norsewood Fire Brigade honours Gold Star recipient

Firemen give Stuart Radcliffe and his family a guard of honour as they enter.

Volunteer firefighters seldom reach 25 years of service to earn their Gold Star but on Saturday night, October 15, Stuart Radcliffe became the Norsewood brigade's 11th since it began in 1955.

A group of more than 90 assembled at the Norsewood Fire Station to honour Stuart for this milestone.

Speakers kept emphasising the huge commitment from both the volunteer and his family to serve the community for that length of time and warmly thanked Stuart, his wife Debbie and their three daughters for the sacrifices of being apart when the siren goes up and during training.

Stuart began his fire service in Silverstream near Wellington before serving in Norsewood and then Tokoroa then returning to Norsewood in 2004 where he has stayed.

Craig Price, secretary of Wellington Provincial Gold Star Association, presents Stuart with its badge.

He said in his final speech he found moving to different stations gave him a broader understanding of fire operations and he thanked his Norsewood colleagues for their support, camaraderie and friendship and especially his wife Debbie and girls for putting up with the disruption to their lives.

During the presentations, the Fire and Emergency HB district manager congratulated Stuart for "being a part of a brigade team which through collective strength and resilience is held in high respect throughout Hawke's Bay". He added "you would not find a better unit and Stuart stands on the shoulders of the firemen who have gone before".

Secretary of the Wellington Provincial Gold Star Association Tony Dench said he wanted to present its badge to Stuart as he had started in the fire service with Stuart in Silverstream and they have been "great mates ever since".

Mayor Tracey Collis also congratulated Stuart "for his outstanding service" and the Norsewood Fire Brigade for its service on behalf of the Tararua District especially its role during the pandemic.