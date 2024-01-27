The Heald family in their field of sunflowers, which is just about to burst into a golden mass. (From left): Russell, Charlotte, Isabelle, Henry and William.

The Heald family up on Gundries Road south of Norsewood are about to throw open their gates on February 3 to welcome the public to view their field of golden sunflowers.

Russell has sowed a 0.6ha paddock into a mix of sunflowers and garden peas, continuing his programme of regenerative farming, with the crop eventually being grazed once the flowers are finished around the end of February.

Last year, the family decided to give back to the community by donating the proceeds from entry fees and sunflower sales to the Dannevirke Wai Splash Summer Swim programme, which focused on teaching children survival techniques in the water. Proceeds totalled $3500, which was enough to fund two holiday programmes for 25 children each.

The family has decided to donate their proceeds again, but particular weekends will have a focus on different causes. Charlotte has carved a trail through the sunflower field for visitors to follow and has created four specific spaces for visitors to picnic in, complete with chairs.

Over the weekend of February 3-4, it will be open to visitors for the first time, and by then the field will be a sea of yellow. Already there are 100 flowers out, with countless buds. Entry is $5 per adult and flowers can be purchased at $2 per stem. Children under 16 enter for free.

The sunflower field will be open to the public every day of the week from 9am-6pm.

Wai Splash is to be the first recipient of the Heald’s generosity over the weekend of February 10-11. That’s to be followed by a Valentine’s Day special on February 14, for which couples or groups can rent the four spaces for picnics. Supply your own picnic.

Another special event is on February 22 - a boot camp run by Felicity Appleton and Michelle Brown will raise money for Rural Change, which supports access to mental health services.

Come out and see the field of gold. For more details, contact Charlotte on 027 489 8049 or on Facebook or Instagram.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heald.sunflowers.norsewood.nz?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

Instagram: @Healdsunflowers.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years, he has covered any community story relaying good news about the district.