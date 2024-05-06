Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Norsewood dairy couple named Organic and Regenerative Farmer of the Year for tackling life the sustainable way

Michaela Gower
By
4 mins to read
Dairy farming family Henry Heald (left), with dad Russell, mum Charlotte, and William. Photo / Michaela Gower

Dairy farming family Henry Heald (left), with dad Russell, mum Charlotte, and William. Photo / Michaela Gower

The cows have names, and the butter churner’s made of wood. It took a lot of work — and a life-changing diagnosis — but a 170ha organic farm near Norsewood is finally getting the plaudits,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today