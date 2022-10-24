Aroha Thompson & Sheila Pope from Napier entertained with covers of some old favourites. Photo / Leanne Warr

Organisers of the Norsewood Country Festival over Labour Weekend were so delighted with the turnout, they intend organising another one.

Eva Renbjor said there were about 1500 visitors to Norsewood for the two-day festival, with one coming from the Far North and others coming from overseas.

"We had people from Florida and Australia," she said.

"Some had heard about it and showed up."

The biggest day was Saturday, which ran from 10am to late, and included a lot of entertainment from a juggling act to live music.

Dennis Nolly from Taranaki demonstrates how to use one of the vintage machines. Photo / Leanne Warr

Renbjor said they were lucky with the weather, which, apart from an early frost on Saturday, turned out sunny and warm, with blue skies.

Kevin Davidson shows how to make a staple on one of the machines. Photo / Leanne Warr

She said she had received positive feedback and planned on doing it again.

She was also pleased with the live entertainment throughout the two days.

Having a go at axe throwing. Photo / Leanne Warr

"The quality of the musicians was fantastic and a good mix of different kind of music."

One of the horses from Airlie Performance Horses takes a bow. Photo / Leanne Warr

The festival also included stalls selling a range of goods, games, performances and vintage machinery.