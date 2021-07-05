Nominate someone for Wackrow Memorial Youth Award

Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe.

Know a youngster who has done some good in the Dannevirke community?

Nominations are open for the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award.

Nominations are now open for the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award. Nominees must be aged 14 to 19, and involved with activities in the Dannevirke district and reside in the North Tararua Ward.

Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe says anyone aged 14 to 19 can be nominated.

They must be involved with activities in the Dannevirke district and live in the North Tararua ward.

The Wackrow Youth Memorial Award is named for Constable Graeme Wackrow who was killed in a car accident while serving with Dannevirke police.

The award was presented to Dannevirke by his parents.

Nominees will be judged on their community service and contributions to local voluntary organisations and groups.

The winner receives $500 and the Wackrow trophy for that year, for second place $300, and third place $200.

Further information is included with the nomination form, which will be available from the Tararua District Council Dannevirke Service Centre, Dannevirke High School office, and the Dannevirke police station.

Applications close on July 30 and the award function is planned for August 24.