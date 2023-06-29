From July 1, Napier bookworms won't face any fines or penalties from Napier Libraries. Photo / Napier City Council

Bookworms in Napier have been given a permanent pardon from Napier Libraries, with the organisation abolishing any unpaid penalties and fines in the future.

From July 1, Napier Libraries said it will have removed all outstanding library fines, and overdue fines would no longer be charged to library members.

Libraries manager Nicola Saunders said the removal of fines had worked well in other countries and made people more likely to return books.

“This is exactly the outcome that we are seeking for Napier’s libraries and our customers.”

“Evidence from libraries in New Zealand and overseas has shown that overdue fines are a barrier to people maintaining membership and engagement with their library,” said Saunders.

When borrowers feel embarrassed about owing money, they stop visiting and stop borrowing books, she said.





The decision comes off the back of a challenging few years for Napier, with many residents affected by the Covid pandemic, flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

This has made it more difficult for some library customers to be able to pay fines and has created further barriers to library access for community members.

Saunders said if people had outstanding fines for overdue loans, they shouldn’t be afraid.

“If you have fines for overdue loans, then please, come back to Napier’s libraries and return your books without the fear of fines,” she said.



