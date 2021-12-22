'No judgment': Christmas appeal musters record-breaking haul for those in need

One of Santa's helpers distributing the first load of thousands of Christmas Cheer gift packs and supplies for those in need around Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

More than 550 food parcels and 1400 gifts went out to Napier families in need of a boost this Christmas courtesy of Christmas Cheer.

Organisers say the food parcels and gifts would not have been possible without the large number of donations received from the community.

Volunteer Christmas Cheer appeal co-ordinator Hellene Overend said people have shown huge support for their community with no judgment, so children can have a magical Christmas.

The appeal had a record-breaking year in donations from the community, with help from local businesses, Overend said.

The campaign is organised by the Napier City Council every year, working with 34 agencies who support those with health, housing and financial needs.

In October, agencies nominated families in need.

"We work carefully to ensure a family is only nominated once to allow more families to be supported," Overend said.

This year whānau received food parcels and children received a Santa Sack with a new donated gift.

A Children's Christmas Trust organised by Craggy Range helped provide Napier with the 1100 Santa Sacks for children in need.

Those living alone who need help received a grocery voucher, Christmas cake and Heinz Wattie's products, as well as a new donated gift.

Agencies working with the appeal then collected their parcels and delivered them directly.

One of the agencies involved was the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the team said getting to deliver the parcels this year felt like a small reward for their hard work.

The appeal has been bringing Christmas cheer to those in need for more than 40 years.