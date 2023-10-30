St Joseph’s School students under their desks and holding on, during the Great Shakeout.

On Thursday, October 19, schools, businesses and organisations all over New Zealand participated in the Great Shake Out - an exercise to prepare for an earthquake should we be faced with one while we’re at work or at school.

Students evacuated to a designated area as soon as it was safe to do so.

St Joseph’s School in Waipukurau took part, getting under cover and holding on, then evacuating to a safe place when it was OK to move. Feedback from the teachers and Constable Che who was here to support the students was that the St Joseph’s School tamariki knew exactly what to do to keep themselves and others safe if there was an earthquake.



