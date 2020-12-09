No Guardian Angels' dinner on Christmas Day in Dannevirke

Sadly this festivity last Christmas Day cannot be repeated this year.

Christmas Day 2019 and the Dannevirke Town Hall was a festive venue for the Guardian Angels' annual Christmas luncheon filled by close to 200 guests and volunteer staff.

Sadly the effects of Covid-19 on the community has taken its toll and organisers Donna and Murray de'Admin and their team have found it impossible to repeat the success of their function this year.

Donna cites the state of businesses hit by the lockdown was one reason because it was unfair to seek sponsored gifts and materials.

She also felt the cross-section of people in town with many members of families returning made administration difficult.

Reluctantly she and Murray decided to cancel this year but the Town Hall is already booked for December 25, 2021 and they hope the function will be even bigger and better.

They and the other Guardian Angels wish everyone a Happy Christmas and a good start to the New Year.