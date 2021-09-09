NIS Soundz Radio Station student radio station a hit

In the NIS Soundz Radio Station at Napier Intermediate are (from left) students Shayelin Matthews, Blake Pittman, Harley Shaw and Hits radio announcer Adam Green.

by Brenda Vowden

Friday the 13th last month was a lucky day for three Napier Intermediate School radio enthusiasts.

Shayelin Matthews, Blake Pittman and Harley Shaw were invited up to the Hits Radio Station to see how the big boys and girls do it, says Napier Intermediate School deputy principal Louise Taylor.

Napier Intermediate has had its own student run radio station, at 88.3 FM, since 2014, which goes to air every day from 1.10 pm to 1.30 pm.

"Students run this radio station with the support of teachers. Shayelin, Blake and Harley have been stalwarts, turning up every lunch hour to run the station.

"Covid-19 saw it go on hold in 2020 and it is only in 2021 that the station has started broadcasting, at a smaller level, with the intention of offering more students an opportunity to be a part of it."

The station was the initiative of former technology teacher Darryl Bryce. The idea was to provide students with an authentic, fun way to develop oral language skills and learn how to present an interesting radio broadcast that their peers would enjoy, Louise says.

"Through the radio broadcasting opportunity students develop confidence in speaking but also develop technical skills. Students who display an interest in being a part of the radio station are trained up and timetabled to run the station, numbers vary depending on how many are interested. Teachers will also jump on and run a broadcast at times."

Louise says the students love taking part in the radio station, planning their script and music, organising quizzes, giveaways and competitions, including a 'name the station' competition.

"It is now proudly called, NIS Soundz, thank you Anabelle McGregor for your idea. A logo competition was also held and included, designed by Benji Feyen."

The broadcasters mainly talk about what is going on in school at the time, give birthday shoutouts, do occasional interviews, including with any student who has done something special. Louise says the music gives the playground a happy feel and even if someone is feeling down, the music lifts them up.

"Our broadcasters are mindful that it is the music that students want to hear the most. Students can also request songs and are known to randomly jump up and all dance in the playground when a particularly good song comes on they like. Some students just like to sit near the speakers and sing. There's always a small group having a dance each day."

The radio station has a 5km broadcasting radius, with anyone in that radius around the school able to tune in.

"The radio station is a happy sound at lunchtimes, both students and teachers enjoy letting the music lift their spirits, lower stress, and improve their mental and emotional health. Sometimes students and teachers will have a little boogie together and have a good laugh."

Hits Radio Station announcer Adam Green visited Napier Intermediate School, spending an afternoon on air with the school's radio commentators.

"The team got to ask Adam about radio and the career prospects. All the students were excited to hear Adam on their very own radio station."

The Hits team was able to reciprocate the visit and the boys headed up to the Hits Radio Station to see how a 'real' radio station worked.

"Adam was awesome explaining to the boys how things worked and they all had an opportunity to go on air to introduce themselves. Two Magpie players also dropped in, so the boys were able to see a live radio interview."

Louise says the boys left the station "absolutely buzzing and discussing what the school could purchase to enhance our own NIS Soundz radio station".

"Thank you to Megan and Adam for giving the boys an opportunity to experience radio in the professional setting."