Nine to battle for East Coast Young Farmer title

Patrick Crawshaw competing in the head-to-head section of the East Coast Young Farmers competition in 2023.

Nine contestants will be battling it out for the qualifying round in the New Zealand Young Farmers East Coast region.

This year’s regional final will be held in Masterton on March 23-24.

The annual competition boasts a strong track record of showcasing the very best talent and skills New Zealand’s food and fibre sector has to offer.

The East Coast final is one of seven regional competitions taking place across the country between February and April. Alongside some well-earned mana, the top contestants will qualify for a spot in the Grand Final, set to take place in Hamilton in July.

This year’s contest has much to offer spectators.

Day one will be head-to-head competitions where the contestants will compete side-by-side to finish a range of tasks within a 30-minute time limit.

Judges are looking for the ultimate all-rounder with challenges that involve machinery, fencing, livestock and more.

Day two of the competition will conclude with a formal dinner and buzzer quiz, giving contestants one final bid for points before the winners are announced.

According to NZ Young Farmers, the two-day trial format has been adopted because the contest takes up many volunteer hours.

“The trial is helping us to find ways that we can still find New Zealand’s best young farmer, but in a way that is potentially more streamlined.”

Contestants will compete in one of three categories, depending on age.

Primary school students, some as young as 8, enter the AgriKidsNZ contest and there are 35 teams in this category.

High school students, working in teams of two, are eligible for the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition and there are also 35 teams in this category.

Those who have left school compete alone for rural stardom.

Our Young Farmers contestants have a lot to live up to after last year’s entrant Patrick Crawshaw took out the regional title in Dannevirke.

Patrick, a Patoka beef and lamb farmer, was one of many farmers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle last year and said arriving at the A&P showgrounds was “surreal”, as he hadn’t been into town since the cyclone cut off his only access route.

Last year’s final was a close match, with Patrick scoring just a quarter of a point more than the next contestant.

The finalists are:

Kit Kendrick shears a sheep during the competition modules in the 2023 Young Farmer of the Year regional final.

Samantha Thomson competed in the regionals in 2022 and 2023.

Dannevirke Young Farmers

Kit Kendrick

Samantha Thomson

Both were entered in last year’s final.

South Wairarapa Young Farmers

Delta Addia

Tom Beck

Ben Irwin

Stacey Wood

Archie Woodhouse

Callum Woodhouse

Tikokino Young Farmers

Saffy Wake

There are two teams from the Tararua District entered in Agri Kids.

Ruahine Rockstars

Harry Blacklaws

Ella Blacklaws

Tegan Castles

Ruahine Mighty Mavericks

Grayson Cammock

Cooper Charmley

Kyan Quigon



