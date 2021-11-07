Ngati Kahungunu sign historic Treaty settlement with Government

The party of Kahungunu kaumatua with Mayor Tracey Collis before departure to Wellington on Thursday, October 28.

Ngati Kahungunu signed an historic Treaty settlement with the Government in Wellington on behalf of the iwi in Tamaki and Wairarapa on Friday, October 29, the last of Kahungunu territories on the North Island East Coast to sign.

The deal was a cash payment of $115 million plus other cultural payments and an apology – the largest settlement for Ngati Kahungunu.

The Government called the iwi to Wellington, indicating it wanted to finally sign but it stipulated a limit of numbers to 30 in these Covid times who could attend the ceremony.

This Treaty signing has been a very long time coming – 25 years in fact – since it was first lodged and the fight to get the righting of historic wrongs has been hard and at times hugely frustrating and depressing.

Aunty Theo Hape signs the settlement with husband Ivan and Vanessa Moke in the background.

Many Kahungunu had given up ever seeing a settlement in their time and many have passed – chairman Hayden Hape saying they were taking the spirits of these pakeke (elders) with them to Wellington.

In a speech at Kahungunu headquarters in High St to the travellers before they left, he urged them to feel hugely satisfied that the signing was coming to fruition and he particularly singled out Aunty Theo Hape and Josephine Hape for signing the claim 25 years ago as then secretary of the Tamaki Nui a Rua Tai Whenua.

He said in those times most iwi had no notion of what a claim was and she showed great determination working with Lynette Rautahi who was president to pursue the claim.

Mayor Tracey Collis commended the journey and all the mahi that went into the achievement of this settlement.

Kingi Kiriona, delivering the karakia, said although the signing will feel like an end it is really only the beginning as the agreement had to be implemented.

After a group photo, the iwi then set off in "a fleet of waka" for Wellington.

After a great night in the Copthorne Hotel, the iwi arrived at Te Papa for the signing set for 11.30am Friday.

A spectacular powhiri began proceedings after which Minister For Treaty Settlements Andrew Little spoke commending the iwi for their efforts in the negotiation process.

"The settlement acknowledges the injustices of the Crown's past acts and omissions that resulted in the alienation of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua from their culture, language and land," he said.

"It includes an agreed historical account, Crown acknowledgements and apology, cultural redress and financial and commercial redress."

The minister said, "This signing marks a significant milestone in resolving the historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Ngāti Kahungunu in the Wairarapa and Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua regions."

In reply, Haami Te Whaiti from Wairarapa spoke on behalf of the iwi, saying it had been a long time coming and the iwi was looking forward to the future.

The signing took place followed by a sharing of kai as guests mixed and mingled before the party returned to Dannevirke in a jubilant mood.