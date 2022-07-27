The taiaha display was precision performing.



Ngati Kahungunu's Matariki Hunga Nui certainly called people to gather together at the Upper Domain in Dannevirke, encouraging those from afar to return home, remembering loved ones who had passed and celebrating with whānau and friends before concluding with fireworks.

The Matariki stars Ururangi and Waipuna-A-Rangi co-operated to create a calm and dry evening just long enough for the festivities on Friday, July 22, to be enjoyed before rain began to fall after the fireworks finished in spectacular fashion.

A great view from ground level.

Nestling amongst the trees, a site was chosen by organiser Te Rangi Huata who said the setting in the Upper Domain was the ideal way to introduce people to the wonders of nature – what his iwi had said it wanted to focus on.

He said the trees were a mix of old, young, native and exotic, all cared for by the council and reflecting a managed environment.

The site had been used on June 8 when the Tirama Light Trail was displayed, which was to have set the tone for three-day Matariki celebrations had bad weather conditions not brought a postponement.

From 5pm, the crowd which eventually swelled to more than 500 began to collect, partaking of a variety of food ranging from donuts to mussel fritters, hot chips to hot dogs, waffles to hot sausages and gelato icecreams to candy floss.

They also patronised several sideshows and a number of clothes sites while the children had a great time on the playground and people could even get a Covid-19 or flu shot.

As the darkness fell the action began on the band rotunda, with MC Tere Tamasese hosting a karaoke which became a talent quest revealing some remarkable talent. Children's Matariki stars entries were displayed and judged and a big screen kept all informed as to the events and background to Matariki.

The highlight of the early evening was the Kahurangi kapa haka group from Hastings whose members amazed the locals with their costumes, energy, vocals, actions and enthusiasm for 30 minutes of non-stop entertainment.

Local band Brothers of Papatuanuku, loosely based at Pahiatua and led by Dan Broughton, celebrated their first year performing, with a polished reggae-style sound. Their tunes took the evening through to the remembrance of those who had passed and featured on the big screen with true reverence.

Slightly earlier than planned, the fireworks erupted in the Domain Oval at 8.15pm and an excited crowd enjoyed the spectacular display which could be seen from most parts of Dannevirke and its rural surrounds.

This was the 10th celebration of Matariki in Dannevirke sponsored by Ngati Kahungunu and a memorable end to the first Matariki official holiday.