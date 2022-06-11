New board at the pōhiri with new chairman Bayden Barber standing.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated held a pōhiri on Friday hosted at Waipatu Marae, to farewell the old and welcome in the new iwi board members.

This was followed by their first iwi board hui which took place at the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated office.

It was a lovely day and appropriately held at Waipatu Marae where in the past all newly elected board members have been welcomed onto the board.

However, this day was different with a new chairman welcomed onto the board, replacing the only chairman Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated has had since its inception in 1996. It was a special day for outgoing chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana and incoming chairman Bayden Barber.

Since the declaration of the iwi election results on April 26, these events were scheduled to take place on May 20, but were postponed because the new chairman and his family were hit with Covid-19 that week, and Tomoana left for Australia on May 21. The three-week delay that seemed to start off slowly actually came in haste and was over in a flash.

Tomoana was acknowledged for his long standing as an iwi leader for his people at home and in the national and international forums of iwi development.

The past month has seen a lot of opportunity for times of reflection for what lies ahead. Tomoana leaves big shoes to fill but he also shows great confidence in the new chairman, and wishes him well for future endeavours.

It is fitting that the pōhiri took place at this time of the year as we head into the Matariki Maramataka. Matariki is a time for new things, a time to refocus, reassess, re-energise and restart with our minds fixed on the way ahead, with fresh views on the future and things to come.

Other new board members include Eruera Beattie who resides in Kirikiriroa and replaces Owen Purcell representing the Northern Taurahere. Thompson Hokianga will replace Wairoa Rogers, and will represent Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga. Jenishavorne Waipuka comes in as a new alternate for the Kahungunu ki Wairarapa representative Melissa Ihaka.

Change is always good. What's hard about change is the new challenges that come with the changes. Like Covid-19 and the many changes we have accepted as a people, to stay safe and well, these challenges are opportunities to make us stronger.

Happy Matariki everyone!