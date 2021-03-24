Ngāti Kahungunu hosts Easter Egg Hunt April

A team of well-protected Ngati Kahungunu volunteers delivered Easter cheer to the residents of Dannevirke on Easter Sunday during Lockdown in 2020.

By Dave Murdoch

Once again Ngāti Kahungunu is putting on an Easter treat for Dannevirke children with an Easter Hunt at 11am on Sunday April 4 at the Dannevirke Domain.

The 5-and-unders will search on the upper Domain by the playground and the 6-plus years will be in the Lower Domain.

Coordinator Rocky Hape-Taite said everyone is welcome and the event is completely free.

This is the second year that Ngāti Kahungunu has demonstated its generosity and support of whanau. Last year iwi volunteers toured the streets of Dannevirke soon after entering level 3 of lockdown to spread a touch of Easter cheer in fairly grim times.

This year it is an Easter hunt for kids and will be similarly appreciated.