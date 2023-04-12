Ngāti Kahungunu hosts awesome Easter egg hunt

A big crowd thoroughly enjoyed the evening at the Dannevirke Domain on Thursday. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A big crowd thoroughly enjoyed the evening at the Dannevirke Domain on Thursday. Photo / Dave Murdoch

What a way to end a school term and start Easter celebrations!

Close to 500 children and parents flocked to Ngāti Kahungunu’s Easter egg hunt on Thursday, April 6 at the Domain playground in Dannevirke.

The iwi was keen to re-establish their Easter egg hunt, which was very popular in 2021 but was cancelled due to Covid in 2022.

The first Ngāti Kahungunu hunt was on Easter Sunday in 2021 at the Dannevirke Domain, and followed the iwi making house-to-house Easter egg deliveries in 2020 during the height of the Covid lockdown.

It gained a very good response, but organisers decided waiting until Sunday was a bit unfair on the children, some of whom might not get any other Easter treats due to tough financial times, so the end of the school term was deemed a better time - and so it proved.

The hunt started at 4pm and the search was on, with hunters looking for coloured popsicle sticks hidden among the trees around the Cenotaph and rose gardens.

George and Mia were thrilled with their Easter treats. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Finding one meant you could take it to the organisers, who issued an egg appropriate to its colour.

Queues were huge initially, but the children knew they were in for a great prize.

Queues to redeem the eggs were long, but the wait was very worth it. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Thanks to the wonderful sponsors – Shires Fruit and Vege Market, Dannevirke Pharmacy and Tararua Alliance – the prizes did not disappoint.

As if that was not enough, in addition, children could get a ticket for a free icecream and even a freshly cooked sausage and bread – appropriate as tea-time approached.

Jamie and Arayvia were delighted with their free ice-creams. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Twins Akira and Araia, with mum Ashleigh, gave the thumbs up. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The evening wrapped up about 6pm in beautiful weather conditions and the children were full of chocolate, with two weeks of holidays in prospect!