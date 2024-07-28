“It will be a game-changer for me and my family,” says Barber. He and his wife, Lavenia, graduated from Brigham Young University in Hawai’i in May, Tré graduating “summa cum laude”, indicating the highest level of achievement. Together they have a son, Tūhawaiki, and are expecting a daughter in August.

He worked in the Māori Village at the Polynesian Cultural Centre, La’ie, and secured scholarships to get his way through his bachelor’s degree, then the family moved to Utah so he could complete his master’s.

“Doing my master’s means I can be a registered accountant when we return to Aotearoa, which we plan to do after I finish my studies.”

He’s keen to bring his skills back home and has already had dealings with one major accounting firm regarding employment.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Tré,” says Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman and Tré's father. “He is determined, dedicated and is reaping the rewards of his hard work.”

When asked what the key to his success has been, Tré said: “I always remember why I am doing it. If the why is more important than the excuses that bring you down, then you will continue to find the motivation to work hard.”