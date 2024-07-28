Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Tré Barber: Ngāti Kahungunu graduate receives US$25,000 scholarship

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Tré Barber with wife Lavenia and son Tūhawaiki.

Tré Barber with wife Lavenia and son Tūhawaiki.


By Myra Barber

Tré Barber of Ngāti Kahungunu (Ngāti Kurukuru), Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Tahu descent, was awarded the lucrative Opportunities Scholarship worth USD $25,000 for his master’s degree programme in accounting this coming academic year at the University of Utah.

“At first I thought it might’ve been a scam” admits the 26-year old, “but when I rang the university scholarship office, they confirmed I was successful, and I was blown away.”

The exclusive scholarship is awarded to one student in a master’s programme, with another scholarship awarded to two students worth $15,000 each. The performance-based scholarship is run state-wide in Utah, supporting students who have displayed high academic achievement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It will be a game-changer for me and my family,” says Barber. He and his wife, Lavenia, graduated from Brigham Young University in Hawai’i in May, Tré graduating “summa cum laude”, indicating the highest level of achievement. Together they have a son, Tūhawaiki, and are expecting a daughter in August.

He worked in the Māori Village at the Polynesian Cultural Centre, La’ie, and secured scholarships to get his way through his bachelor’s degree, then the family moved to Utah so he could complete his master’s.

“Doing my master’s means I can be a registered accountant when we return to Aotearoa, which we plan to do after I finish my studies.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He’s keen to bring his skills back home and has already had dealings with one major accounting firm regarding employment.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Tré,” says Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman and Tré's father. “He is determined, dedicated and is reaping the rewards of his hard work.”

When asked what the key to his success has been, Tré said: “I always remember why I am doing it. If the why is more important than the excuses that bring you down, then you will continue to find the motivation to work hard.”

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today