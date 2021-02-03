Newcomers take titles in Woodville Motocross Grand Prix

Woodville Grand Prix MX1 place-getters from left: Hamish Harwood (2nd), Wyatt Chase (1st), Cody Cooper (3rd).

Pic 2: BTG080221WG2 Caption: Woodville Grand Prix Women's place-getters from left: Taylor Rampton (2nd), Roma Edwards (1st), Amie Roberts (3rd).

Pic 3: BTG080221WG3 Caption: Woodville Grand Prix MX2 place-getters from left: James Scott (2nd), Maximus Purvis (1st), Josiah Natzke (3rd).

Pic 4: BTG080221WG4 Caption: Airborne and close together in the second race of the MX1 Wyatt Chase leads Hamish Harwood – the way the race finished.

Pic 5: BTG080221WG5 Caption: Eventual champion Maximus Purvis flies in the lead of the MX2 third race.

Pic 6: BTG080221WG6 Caption: Crowded at the first bend of the MX1 Sprint Wyatt Chase has a metre lead on Hamish Harwood.

Pic 7: BTG080221WG7 Caption: The river races were spectacular and popular with the crowd.

Pic 8: BTG080221WG8 Caption: Donald Clifford hit a hole while leading the first river race. His bike is underneath him!

By Dave Murdoch

The 60th International Woodville NZ MX Grand Prix lived up to the promises by organisers the Manawatu-Orion Motorcycle Club that it would be special - and it was made so by the decision of the National Motocross body to make the first two MX races the first round of the New Zealand Motocross Championships.

This brought the elite of NZ motocross riders to the event although the top Australian riders were not there this year due to Covid.

The MX1 was hotly contested over two races and a sprint with Wyatt Chase winning the last two decisively to gain the Woodville Grand Prix MX crown for the first time but defending champion Hamish Harwood picking up the top NZ Championship points by virtue of winning the first and placing second in the second race. Cody Cooper placed third in both with Kane Lamont fourth.

The MX2 was comprehensively won by Maximus Purvis with James Scott second and Josiah Natzke third while Brodie Connolly won the 125cc event with Hayden Smith second and Cobie Bourke third.

Meanwhile the Women's event was won in great style by newcomer Roma Edwards in a mighty battle with Taylar Rampton and Amie Roberts in the absence of major drawcard and world champion Courtney Duncan who crashed a week before Woodville.

The river races were very exciting a steady flow of water disguising the existence of several deep holes which had riders and bikes submerged at times and the spectators drenched at others. Veteran and Ex-Woodville Rider Paul Whibley showed his skill to win overall.

The weather varied over the three days, Saturday starting cold and windy but getting hot in the afternoon, Sunday being hot with a breeze drying out the track causing it to be hard and rough for the later races despite watering.

A massive crowd enjoyed the hospitality of chief sponsor Blue Wing Honda and the food venues did a roaring trade as did Woodville businesses over the three days.

Word was more than 600 riders competed over three days with a total of over 30 local riders amongst them mostly in the lower powered events with some success.

Class winners from the weekend's 60th annual New Zealand Motocross

Woodville GP seniors (Sunday):

Woodville GP: Taupo's Wyatt Chase (MX1 class and main Woodville GP trophy); Mangakino's Maximus Purvis (MX2 class); Matamata's Brodie Connolly (MX125); Motueka's Roma Edwards (Women); Rotorua's Cam Negus (Veterans); Palmerston North's Paul Whibley (River Race); Connolly (Roddy Shirriffs Under-19 trophy).

Senior NZ Motocross Champs points:

MX1 class: 1. West Auckland's Hamish Harwood, 47 points; 2. Chase, 41; 3= Mount Maunganui's Cody Cooper and Hamilton's Kayne Lamont, 40.

MX2 class: 1. Purvis, 50 points; 2. Oparau's James Scott, 44; 3. Mount Maunganui's Josiah Natzke, 40.

MX125 class: 1. Connolly, 47 points; 2. Silverdale's Hayden Smith, 45; 3. Clevedon's Cobie Bourke, 40.

Women's Cup: 1. Edwards, 72 points; 2. Opunake's Taylar Rampton, 69; 3. Hamilton's Amie Roberts, 58.

Under-19 class: 1. Connolly, 50 points; 2. Tauranga's Donovan Ward, 38; 3. Te Aroha Luke Van der Lee, 36.

Woodville GP juniors (Saturday):

Pukekawa's Tyler Brown (14-16 years' 250cc class); Invercargill's Jack Symon (15-16 years, 125cc class); Te Puke's Flynn Watts (12-14 years' 125cc class); Auckland's Lachlan Bourn (14-16 years' 85cc class); Waitoki's Cole Davies (12-13 years' 85cc class); Taupo's Declan Connors (8-11 years' 85cc class); Tauranga's Levin Townley (8-11 years' 65cc class); Palmerston North's Hannah Powell (12-16 years' women 125cc/250cc); Raetihi's Karaitiana Horne (12-16 years' women' 85cc/150cc); Taupo's Mikayla Griffiths (8-11 years' 85cc/150cc).