Sarah Mitchell (left) and Andrea Marseglia picked up eight awards for their two businesses at the 2022 Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards. Photo / NZME

The Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards have been dominated by a business partnership that created its two award-winning establishments only six months ago.

Sarah Mitchell and Andrea Marseglia walked away with eight awards last night linked to their Napier establishments Teresa Cocktail Bar and Harvest Deli.

Teresa, based in the same Emerson St building as Harvest Deli, was the big winner with six awards including the 2022 Supreme Establishment of the Year for outstanding ambience and design.

Mitchell and Marseglia opened Teresa on Emerson St on December 17, 2021.

It shares premises with the Harvest Deli which operates during the day, and won two awards tonight for Outstanding Barista Rosie Crawley and Outstanding Chef Conor Mertens.

At night, patrons can pass through the deli, out the rear and into Teresa.

Twenty hospitality industry winners were announced at a function at Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre in Hastings.

Jeremy Rameka, of Pacifica restaurant, won the Supreme Individual of the Year, while Piku Restaurant and Cocktail Bar picked up the People's Choice award.

Hospitality favourite Rameka won his supreme award for his career longevity and support for emerging talent. Pacifica also tasted success with the Lumina Lamb Emerging Chef award going to Nicky Bulman.

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said Hawke's Bay has some of the nation's best restaurants and an abundance of fresh produce and world-class wineries.

"Innovation has been a hot topic for hospitality businesses over the past two years, so it is great to see establishments like Teresa and Harvest Deli getting recognition for this unique hybrid hospitality concept," she said.

She said the awards gave the Restaurant Association an opportunity to promote the local hospitality community.

"It is more important than ever to connect and celebrate one another's success."

Awards

Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista

Rosie Crawley, Harvest Deli

Simply Squeezed Outstanding Bartender

Andrea Marseglia, Teresa Bar

Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team

Central Fire Station

Service Foods Outstanding Chef

Conor Mertens, Harvest Deli

Lumina Lamb Emerging Chef

Nicky Bulman, Pacifica

Menulog Outstanding Street Food/Takeout

Vinci's Pizza

Karma Drinks Outstanding Café

Georgia on Tennyson

Toitoi Venues Outstanding Bar

Teresa Bar

The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience

Teresa Bar

Trinity Hill Outstanding Wine & Beverage List

Teresa Bar

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment

Cone & Flower

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design

Teresa Bar

Wine Education Co. Outstanding Winery Restaurant

Craggy Range

Napier City Council Outstanding Restaurant

Central Fire Station

Brave Brewing Company Outstanding Supplier

Bar Stuff NZ

Bidfood Hawke's Bay Outstanding Caterer

Black Betty BBQ

Dish Catering Outstanding Producer

Hapi

The Hits Outstanding People's Choice

Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

American Express Supreme Award – Individual

Jeremy Rameka, Pacifica

American Express Supreme Award – Establishment

Teresa Bar