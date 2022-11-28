New Year's Eve fireworks at the Soundshell in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fireworks, food trucks and live music will help ring in the New Year when Napier’s popular New Year’s Eve event at the Soundshell makes a comeback on Saturday, December 31. There will be something for everyone, with people of all ages being offered the opportunity to see 2023 in with a bang - not once, but twice.

A highlight of the New Year’s Eve event has always been the fireworks display, and organisers have confirmed there will be two displays – one for youngsters at 9.45pm and another one at midnight.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy says it’s great to welcome the much-loved New Year’s Eve event back after a tumultuous few years in the events industry.

“New Year’s Eve at the Soundshell has become a tradition for many – locals and visitors – so it’s awesome to see it back on the Napier events calendar,” Kevin says.

This year’s headline act is AutoMatic 80s, featuring frontman Justin Maclaren, backed up by Pearl Runga, drummer Glen Child, lead guitarist Ryan Wood and bassist Todd Rice. Together, they deliver hits from bands like The Human League, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, Blondie and Culture Club through to artists like Kate Bush and Robert Palmer.

AutoMatic 80s will be supported by Michael Stodart and the Elton John Experience, Alexander Nicole, and Rezpect Dance Academy.

Key info:

· 7pm start

· Family fireworks at 9.45pm

· Fireworks at midnight

· The event is alcohol-free

· No fires are to be lit on the beach

· There will be road closures – go to napier.govt.nz for further information

· The event will go ahead rain or shine, unless it is deemed unsafe due to weather conditions

· For updates, visit facebook.com/napiercitycouncil