Growing up in London, Julie King was never going to let a speech impediment stop her from doing anything, despite the gloomy outlook some teachers painted for her.

“Don’t say to any child you can’t do this or you are never going to do that,” became a mantra and, 40 years later, she has been recognised with a New Year Honour, being made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to special needs education.

She was a teacher in England for 21 years before emigrating to New Zealand and starting working with Sommerville Special School in Panmure, Auckland, in 2003, working with teachers in the classroom to introduce interactive whiteboard technology.

King created curriculum resources for teachers to use with students, and organised groups of teachers and therapists from Auckland special schools to share their practices and learn from one another.

She has presented and held workshops to share her resources throughout New Zealand and the world, including at the International Whiteboard Conference in 2010.

She co-founded Smart Artz in 2006, developing resources for students with severe and complex needs in DVD format, complete with detailed teaching notes.

The resources - titled “Maui and the Fingers of Fire”, “Holiday” and “Body Works” - were used by schools throughout New Zealand.

She also drove the establishment of Clickspecialednz, a community website for educators of students with learning support needs that has been used by 29 special schools, eight residential schools and many learning support units since its launch in 2009.

In 2013 she was named Next Magazine Woman of the Year in Education.

From London to Napier, Julie King's service to special needs education has been recognised with an MNZM in the New Year Honours. Photo / Paul Taylor

She later moved to Napier, to realise a dream of living in Hawke’s Bay. It was home territory for partner Cathy, and the two worked as consultants until the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the travel that was involved.

Emerging from the crisis, they settled for a form of retirement, but are a support and legal guardian to Scotty, who has Down Syndrome.

Cyclone Gabrielle gave them a new opportunity to contribute as “The Silt Sisters”, shovelling silt from vineyards, orchards and around houses for several months.