Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

New Year Honour: The Hawke’s Bay woman who helped steer the country through a pandemic

James Pocock
By
2 mins to read
Dr Caroline McElnay worked for 20 years in various public health roles in Hawke’s Bay before she led a ministry team that provided pandemic advice to the Government. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dr Caroline McElnay worked for 20 years in various public health roles in Hawke’s Bay before she led a ministry team that provided pandemic advice to the Government. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dr Caroline McElnay never expected that her “exciting and scary” work as one of the key figures steering the country through the pandemic would be recognised with her placement on the New Year Honours list.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today