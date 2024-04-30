Flaxmere residents "deserve something on this land that’s been prepared".

A community-initiated Flaxmere food co-op, launched because of the closure of the suburb’s only supermarket, will open for orders on Thursday.

Manaaki Mai o Pāharakeke, a partnership between Sustainable HB, Flaxmere College, local organisations and residents, was formed after a picket-line protest outside the axed New World supermarket.

The February closure of the New World left residents of the Hastings suburb of more than 10,000 people with fewer local options for cheap and healthy food.

Shoppers can order online through a simple and user-friendly process that allows the selection of a kete of kai that suits their whānau.

Flaxmere Food Co-op will take its first orders on May 2 for boxes of fruit and vegetables.

Orders open every Thursday and close the following Tuesday, with boxes packed by Flaxmere volunteers.

The orders can be collected at the Flaxmere Community Centre on Thursdays from 4pm-6pm.

The New World Flaxmere sign was taken down after the permanent closure. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sustainable Hawke’s Bay chief executive Emma Horgan-Heke said the first delivery would be fruit and vegetable boxes.

“This initiative is all about rangatiratanga mō te kai, or food sovereignty, and it’s aimed at providing the Flaxmere community with sustainable, healthy, affordable food options.”

The co-op will work towards adding other produce over time, with an end goal of a full co-op shop.

Heke-Horgan said it was important people used the resource to ensure a local food co-op shop could open.

She hoped the service would mean Flaxmere residents wouldn’t have to “rely exclusively on the supermarket duopoly and long, vulnerable supply chains”.

“This is particularly urgent now we’ve seen how disasters like Cyclone Gabrielle can so quickly destroy road and rail transport links.”

Horgan-Heke suggested anyone interested in reconsidering the approaches to growing and producing food for the community should get in touch at info@sustainableHB.org.nz and food box orders can be made at Foodtogether.co.nz.



