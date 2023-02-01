Hastings District Libraries assistant Albany Murdoch sorts through the archive items to be digitised.

The Hastings District Council has announced a new website that gives everyone online access to Hastings Libraries’ community archives.

In the past, all Hastings Libraries community archives have been housed at the Havelock North Library house.

The archives are made up of thousands of objects, including documents, music programmes, photographs, trophies, maps and slides.

All of these important archives are being digitised and uploaded to an online platform called Recollect.

Recollect will give people free online access to the Hastings District Libraries community archives, which are a treasure trove of local history.

The public can access Recollect through the Hastings District Libraries website to take a trip down memory lane or research local history.

Hastings District Libraries collections and content team leader Mya Robertson said Recollect can be used to take a look at where you grew up or to refresh your memory of places around Hastings that have changed over the years, like Fantasyland/Splash Planet or the city centre.

“Thanks to the additional funding for this project, we have been able to have dedicated staff work on Recollect. We are delighted to see the website go live and be ready for people to interact with.”

The initiative has been enabled through funding from the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme with the National Libraries of New Zealand, aimed at supporting librarians and library services across the country.

Recollect can be accessed at https://hastings.recollect.co.nz/.